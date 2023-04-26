Loma Alta Drive Reopening to Vehicular Traffic May 5

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – 04/26/2023

The City of Santa Barbara’s Street Operations Division will reopen Loma Alta Drive between Cornel Street and West Cannon Perdido Street to vehicular traffic Friday, May 5th. The road will remain open for an estimated six months. Loma Alta Drive may be closed periodically in the future in preparation for storm related events.

To learn more about Streets Operations and Infrastructure Management, visit www.SantaBarbaraCA.gov/StreetsOperationsDivision.

Contact: Mike Krashefski, Street Operations Supervisor

Phone: (805) 564-5454

Email: MKrashefski@SantaBarbaraCA.gov

Reapertura de Loma Alta Drive al tráfico vehicular a partir del 5 de mayo.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – 04/26/2023

La División de Operaciones de Calles de la Ciudad de Santa Bárbara reabrirá Loma Alta Drive entre Cornel Street y West Cannon Perdido Street al tráfico de vehículos el viernes 5 de mayo. La carretera permanecerá abierta durante unos seis meses. Loma Alta Drive puede ser cerrado periódicamente en el futuro en la preparación de eventos relacionados con las tormentas.

Si desea más información sobre las operaciones de calles y de infraestructuras, visite www.SantaBarbaraCA.gov/StreetsOperationsDivision.

Contacto: Mike Krashefski, Street Operations Supervisor

Teléfono: (805) 564-5454

Correo electrónico: MKrashefski@SantaBarbaraCA.gov