Rotary Club of Santa Barbara recognizes Harding University Partnership School teacher Jenna Turner

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA – The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara recognized Jenna Turner for her leadership as a special education preschool teacher at Harding University Partnership School in the Santa Barbara Unified School District.

At the Rotary Club’s lunch meeting on April 21, 2023, Turner was awarded a plaque and a $1,000 check for classroom needs, which she said would go toward purchasing items that create a sensory-rich, inclusive environment for her students, such as self-calming tools and adaptive seats.

Recipients of this recognition are chosen with the assistance of the Santa Barbara County Education Office’s Teachers Network. Turner is the final of four teachers recognized by the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara this school year.

Turner was nominated by Santa Barbara Unified School District Interim Director of Special Education Karla Curry, who shared: “Jenna Turner goes above and beyond to ensure students are assessed and receiving services. She does all of this with a smile on her face and a positive attitude.” Megan Tice, Special Education Program Facilitator, added: “Jenna is an exceptional teacher who creates engaging lessons for her preschoolers of all levels and backgrounds and is truly setting them up to be successful.”

“We thank the Rotary Club for their dedication to education and for their continued support of exemplary teachers like Turner,” said County Superintendent of Schools Susan Salcido. “We also extend our congratulations and thanks to Jenna Turner for her commitment to creating a positive, nurturing learning environment for all students.”

“The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara has a long tradition of supporting youth and educators in our community. Honoring outstanding teachers like Turner is an example of our commitment,” said Michael Baker, President of the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara and CEO of the United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara County. “We are fortunate to have so many outstanding teachers in our area, and the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara’s Teacher Recognition Award program is our way of extending gratitude for their important work.”