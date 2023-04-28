Countywide CycleMAYnia Inspires the Public to Get Out and Ride

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara County, Calif. –Get ready to jump on a bike this May and take part in CycleMAYnia 2023. More than 23 events and activities countywide are being offered as part of celebrating national bike month, each uniquely designed for kids, families, adults, and commuters.

The public can join CycleMAYnia events and take on challenges to earn achievement badges for sponsored giveaways plus the chance to win an electric Radwagon cargo bike.There are also hidden badges participants can unlock for more chances to win throughout the month. A calendar of events, activities, and details on how to earn achievement badges is available online at CycleMAYnia.org.

“We are excited to kick-off CycleMAYnia and cannot wait to for people to get on their bikes and ride with many fun events and activities planned for everyone,” said Kent Epperson, SBCAG director of Traffic Solutions, “Our goal is to encourage the public to try two, and even three, wheeled transportation rather than driving alone in their cars. SBCAG Traffic Solutions will be at the Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival on April 29 and 30 to kick-off CycleMAYnia by offering opportunities to test ride a variety of electric bicycles. “It’ll be fresh air and smiles every day.”

The countywide Bike Challenge offers an inclusive variety of ways to participate, including electric bicycle showcases and demos, infrastructure design workshops, group rides, educationclasseson safe riding and bike maintenance, nature rides, a Chicano culture and history ride, and mayor’s rides throughout the county.

The Santa Ynez Valley Healthy Eating Active Living Coalition (HEAL) is hosting the first-ever Open Streets event in Buellton, California on May 21 as part of CycleMAYnia. The event offers the public a unique opportunity to experience a safe and temporary car-free space on streets and roads while enjoying the beautiful scenery and attractions of the region.

“CycleMAYnia 2023 has something for everyone, whether you are new to cycling, a parent, a bike enthusiast, or curious about electric bikes,” said Peter Williamson, SBCAG program coordinator. “I hope the public takes an opportunity to check out the variety of fun activities planned for, and by, the community to celebrate the joy of bicycling that brings us together for a healthier and more positive community.”

CycleMAYnia is a public/private collaboration using community resources and South Coast Measure A Bicycle and Pedestrian funds to organize activities for the community. CycleMAYnia 2023 partners include: Rad Power Bikes, MOVE, Jersey Mike’s, BCycle, Electric Bikes of SB, Bikemaps.org, Cycling Without Age, Chicano Culture de Santa Barbara, Transitions-Mental Health Association,Montecito Bank & Trust, Cottage Health,County of Santa Barbara, and the Cities of Santa Barbara, Goleta, Carpinteria, Lompoc, Buellton, and Santa Maria.

For community members who are not able to ride a bike, CycleMAYnia has partnered with Cycling Without Age to offer piloted trishaw rides. The trishaws can fit two community members on one bench seat or a single community member in a wheelchair. The public can call (805) 963-7283 to reserve a spot for any CycleMAYnia event. Information on the EZBike Challenge and a calendar of bike month activities is available on the CycleMAYnia website at CycleMAYnia.org.