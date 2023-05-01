The Home Page | Landmark Drawing, Desert Dreaming, and More

This edition of The Home Page was originally emailed to subscribers on April 30, 2023. To receive Sarah Sinclair’s real estate newsletter in your inbox each Sunday, sign up at independent.com/newsletters.

Last Sunday, April 23, local kids got their sketch pads out and spent the afternoon drawing El Presidio de Santa Bárbara as part of the Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara’s (AFSB) Kids Draw Architecture (KDA) program. KDA encourages kids to get to know local landmarks and become more aware of our built environment. Local artists and architects were on hand to offer guidance, and all materials were provided free of charge. The non-profit AFSB presents an end-of-year gallery exhibition and calendar featuring kids’ illustrations from this and similar events throughout the year.

Credit: Molly Burns

Above, 93-year-old Lois Ensberg, mother of local architect Cass Ensberg, proved that kids of all ages could join in the fun.

Credit: Courtesy

I love learning the behind-the-scenes stories of houses and buildings. Getting to tour Johnny Cash’s house in Ojai and the iconic Cielo Store at the top of San Marcos Pass have been a couple of my favorite “work perks” this past year. I also love the stories of the people behind our local real estate scene. Jerry Galanti of EcoLawn Santa Barbara was interviewed by Shoutout L.A. last month in an article that showcases some of the gorgeous work they do — such as the home shown above — and also some of Jerry’s personal story. He shared his background, the motivation behind his work, and some of his favorite local haunts and hobbies.

Credit: Ciera Lennon

While we share a love of Brass Bird and Carp Kitchen in Carpinteria, I’m leaving the trapeze adventures to Jerry.

Credit: All American Real Estate

You might remember the colorful condominium that I shared earlier this year that my friend Steven and his husband were selling so that they could pack up and leave Santa Barbara for a new chapter in Joshua Tree. Well they did sell and move, and they are enjoying their new desert home. Steven recently shared this gem in his new desert locale called The Tile House. It is for sale in the aptly named Wonder Valley.

Credit: All American Real Estate

Covered with artistic tile inside and out, this iconic home is set on 15 acres and was named one of the top three most creative homes in the world by Airbnb in 2016. As the photos show, the only thing brighter than the house itself is the shimmering desert sky outside.

Credit: Courtesy

Back here at home, the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors had some fun this month sending Association Executive Bob Hart off into retirement with a fond farewell at their monthly networking breakfast meeting on Thursday, April 13. Speeches, photos, stories, and laughs were shared, along with a group toast featuring a special vintage of champagne.

Credit: Sarah Sinclair

Cheers to you, Bob!