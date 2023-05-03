SBCC’s ‘Unity in the Community’ Unites Students via 2nd Annual Cultural Heritage Celebration

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (May 3, 2023) – The SBCC Associated Student Government (ASG), Asian Student Union and Ambassadors club, are excited to present the second annual “Unity in the Community,” Thursday, May 4, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on the SBCC West Campus lawn. Conceived and organized entirely by students, the festival will celebrate the diverse cultures represented throughout the SBCC campus community.



Themed “All Around the World,” the event will highlight the cultures of 15 countries by showcasing food/snacks, arts and crafts, and performances, along with addresses by SBCC Interim Superintendent/President Dr. Kindred Murillo and special guest speaker, SBCC District Board of Trustees President Jonathan Abboud.



Other events planned:

• Asian Pacific Islander Desi American Month special celebration/recognition, including performance by the UCSB Middle East Ensemble

• ASG Bash – ASG officers greet attendees with a passport on which they will receive a stamp from two “countries” (visits to SBCC department/club tables) to be eligible for giveaways

• Las Mujeres Market/vendor fair

• 100-foot bouncy house

• Kona Ice snow cones

• Closing ceremony/awards for the First SBCC Olympics (the games were held earlier in the semester)



“The ‘Unity in the Community’ event is a way for students to showcase their heritage, but as well celebrate one another and all the accomplishments we have done in this

academic year,” says ASG Commissioner of Events Evie Pazos Ramirez. “Even with the end of the year approaching, our ASG officers, ASG volunteers and students were able to pull it together for one last big event for our SBCC community. We hope this is an event that continues for years to come and becomes a tradition for the Associated Student Government.”



ASG President Chernor Diallo and Commissioner of Events Evie Pazos Ramirez are the chairs of the event and available for interview upon request.



Event agenda

11 a.m.: Opening remarks & guest speaker intro, Interim Superintendent/President Dr. Kindred Murillo

11:15 a.m.: Guest speaker, Santa Barbara City College District Board of Trustees President Jonathan Abboud

12-1 p.m.: Performance by the UCSB Middle East Ensemble

1:15 -1:30 p.m.: AAPID Heritage Month recognition

1:30-2 p.m.: SBCC Olympics closing ceremony

2:30 p.m.: Closing remarks

3 p.m.: Event ends