Lisa and Cameron Clark Join Ojai, Ventura Offices of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties is proud to announce the mother-son team of Lisa and Cameron Clark has joined the Ojai and Ventura offices.

Top-producing agents in their own right, Lisa and Cameron teamed up 10 years ago as the Clark & Clark Group to bring their incredible knowledge of Ventura County real estate to buyers and sellers alike. When an opportunity arose to join the recently opened Ojai office, Lisa decided to come aboard at the recommendation of several fellow agents, while Cameron was attracted to the Ventura office for the same reasons. Both are Luxury Specialists in the Luxury Homes Division of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties.

With an architect as husband and father, Lisa and Cameron were exposed to all types of homes throughout their lives. After a successful career as a Hollywood makeup artist and opening a women’s clothing boutique in Ojai, Lisa felt an affinity to real estate, especially since she and husband Kevin had bought and sold many properties during their 43-year marriage. “‘You’re a natural at working with people, and real estate is in your blood,’ Kevin told me,” Lisa said. Cameron was likewise attracted to the profession, and both decided to become agents, leading to successful careers in Ventura County and the San Fernando Valley.

The duo are happy to have affiliated with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, they said, because of its enduring reputation, cutting-edge technology, warm and friendly office culture, and the strength of the Berkshire Hathaway brand. While based in separate offices, Lisa and Cameron communicate often to work together to help clients buy or sell distinctive homes throughout the region.

“My mom is more of the client-relations specialist,” Cameron said. “She conducts a lot of the open houses and showings, while I do most of the background work with contracts and assisting clients once we enter escrow. We really complement each other in pursuing the best outcomes for clients.”

“My passion is the relationships with all the friends I have made, through my store, as an agent, and being in downtown Ojai as a businesswoman,” Lisa said. “The social aspect is was what I love. And people trust me because of my knowledge about the region and its many wonderful homes. It is very rewarding to be a resource for them.”

To connect with Lisa or Cameron with any real estate questions or goals, contact them at 805-698-5986 and LisaClark@bhhscal.com, or 818-606-4048 and CameronClark@bhhscal.com.

