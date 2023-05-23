Today, we are witnessing an invasion at our southern border. Tens of thousands of illegal immigrants are coming from all over the world, including China. This invasion is far more consequential than most Americans realize.

The fundamental reason for this invasion is “The Great Reset.” It is a necessary step to fulfill the globalist goal of a one-world government under a liberal world order.

To accomplish this, there are five ways that the plan gives illegal immigrants superiority over American citizens and pushes us toward “The Great Reset.” First, you get more Democrat voters. Most illegals vote Democrat, as well as their children. Second, the destruction of our economy is another goal. Illegal immigration is crippling our economy, massive taxpayer dollars are being used, and illegal immigrants are stealing jobs from American citizens.

Third, creating tension and chaos is another goal. Radical groups are fueling tensions, America citizens are turned against each other, and illegal immigrants seem to have more rights than Americans. Fourth, another tenet is “owning nothing and being happy.” This is straight out of the mouth of the World Economic Forum. Illegals are being given everything they need to survive and are essentially wards of the state.

Finally, the Great Reset can only succeed if our national sovereignty is erased. Erasing our borders is the most effective way to do this.

Going forward, we must close our borders and stop the invasion of our country. It is the only way to keep our sovereignty and stop a new world order.