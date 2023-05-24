RiseUp Fitness Holding Fundraiser for Jacob After Local 6th Grader Loses His Single Father 

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Local fitness studio RiseUp Fitness is glad to announce a fundraising event for Jacob and Family to be held on Saturday, May 27th at 2273 Las Positas Road. The event will include options for a donation-based workout class (appropriate for all levels and focused on fun!), silent auction, and outdoor social event with donation-based food and beverages in the Santa Barbara sunshine. All are welcome to join in the event, and RiseUp hopes to provide a bright example of the community bonding together to support such a worthwhile cause. All donations made will go directly to support Jacob and his family.

Jacob is currently a 6th grade student at Monte Vista school. His single father recently passed away from cancer, and Jacob and his 19 year-old brother are left without parents or other family to help care for them. The donations of this fundraiser will go to support Jacob and his brother as they navigate the next phase of their lives. Their current and future needs include rent, food, clothing, housing supplies, and, if possible, a college fund – all of which will be directly impacted by donations.

The event features a silent auction (already live online at https://app.galabid.com/riseupjacob/items), a donation-based RiseUp Fitness class with a live DJ, and an onsite social event with donation-based food and drink at the RiseUp Fitness Las Positas location from 12pm – 2pm on Saturday, May 27th. All are welcome, and more information can be found at: https://www.riseupfitness.com/jacob).

RiseUp Fitness has long been committed to giving back to our vibrant local community, and the opportunity to help a young community member in need is not one to be missed.

For more information, contact:

Addie Clarke

Partner/Operations Manager/Trainer

RiseUp Fitness

info@riseupfitnessSB.com

805.225.3223