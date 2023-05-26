Of Diapers and Kindness

So there I was, looking haggard and sleep-deprived, I’m sure, trying to buy Huggies Little Snugglers Size 3 at Smart & Final. I was attempting (unsuccessfully) to spend HSA card money on the diapers, and the card kept rejecting, so I stepped outside to make a phone call to my wife to ask if I was using the health savings card correctly, and if you could even buy diapers with it (you can’t, apparently).

Anyway, a kind older lady who was in the checkout line behind me flagged me down outside the store and tried to pay for the diapers. I was confused and flustered, and I think I said something like, “No thanks, I have enough money, that’s nice of you though.” And that was that.

I am ashamed to say that I didn’t fully realize the scope of what had just transpired until the drive home. I am humbled by her simple display of pure human decency. I should have thanked you better, fellow Five Points shopper. You saw what looked like a dad in a hard spot, using what looked like an overdrawn credit card, unable to buy diapers for his child, and you offered to help. Oftentimes, it can be easy to think the kindness of strangers is a thing of the past, but today I am reminded it is not, and I am very moved. Thank you, checkout line lady, never change.