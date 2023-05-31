Fund the Library Fully

A library outranks any other one thing a community can do to benefit its people. Andrew Carnegie

Our Santa Barbara Public Library is a treasured institution and it should be fully funded for the benefit of our community. For decades, it has provided a welcoming space for all: our families, seniors, teens, and young children; it is where we explore books at the Children’s Library, enjoy the Library-on-the-Go vans that bring books to us, cozy up to read, or access free Internet. Children improve reading skills through the tutoring program. Teens work together at the Eastside Library on their entrepreneurial and fundraising skills, and adults improve their English language skills through Adult Education programs.

Libraries are called “the palaces of the people,” and for good reason. Libraries are unique entities that offer every community member a place to read newspapers, journals, and books, to gain access and instruction on how to use the Internet, and support for learning new skills, from parenting, to starting one’s own business, to filing one’s taxes. Programs are provided for community engagement, book discussions, and presentations on a variety of topics.

Libraries reflect directly on a city’s commitment to the excellence of its public institutions and the continued growth and well-being of its citizenry. We believe our library positively contributes to the social and psychological infrastructure of our city.

Over the last several years, reductions in our library’s budget put enormous pressure on our library’s ability to grow its collections, sustain a high level of programming, retain an outstanding professional staff, and provide adequate open hours at the Central Library and Eastside Library.

We believe that the people of Santa Barbara will share our concerns if they understand that the proposed budget cuts will negatively impact the library’s operational excellence, its collections, and its programs. In sum, these cuts will harm the well-being of our entire community, today and in the years to come.

We seek to raise public awareness of the proposed budget reductions and hope to galvanize public support for full funding. We ask our community to make their voices heard in support of a library budget that will expand open hours and maintain its excellent programs.

Please join us in support of fully funding our library.