Briefs

Good News, Bad News for South Coast’s Housing Market

By
Tue Jun 06, 2023 | 1:59pm

The “good” news for the South Coast’s excruciatingly tight housing market is that the median price for a single-family home dropped to $1.85 million this year compared to $2.2 million a year before. But in the same time, the median rent for an apartment jumped from $2,390 to $2,519, and the percentage of households living within the federal poverty level increased from 4.9 percent throughout the South Coast to 5.5 percent. These numbers come courtesy of an economic dashboard presented by South Coast Chamber of Commerce

With numbers like this, it’s little wonder that United Way dispensed no less than $36 million in rent relief to about 3,700 households throughout Santa Barbara County during the three years of COVID. The average check written was $10,000. This factoid came courtesy of the county supervisors when honoring United Way this Tuesday for its decades-long tradition of community service.

Tue Jun 06, 2023 | 23:17pm
https://www.independent.com/2023/06/06/good-news-bad-news-for-south-coasts-housing-market/

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.