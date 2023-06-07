Join Us for a Groundbreaking Ceremony for the City’s First Community Garden and Splash Pad on June 12

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, June 6, 2023 – You’re invited to a groundbreaking ceremony for two highly anticipated projects in Old Town Goleta! Join us this Monday, June 12 beginning at 3:00 p.m. at Armitos Park (at the end of Armitos Drive near S. Kellogg Avenue and Armitos Avenue intersection)for a groundbreaking of the City’s first Community Garden and a multipurpose path, followed by a groundbreaking at neighboring Jonny D. Wallis Neighborhood Park (170 S. Kellogg Avenue) for the long-awaited Splash Pad. Attendees will hear from Mayor Perotte, District 2 Councilmember James Kyriaco, and City Manager Robert Nisbet. The City Council will break ground with shovels at both locations. Wear your walking shoes, as the group will walk together from Armitos Park to Jonny D. Wallis Neighborhood Park.

Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte said, “I am pleased to see these projects breaking ground. Adding a community garden and splash pad continue to make Old Town Goleta a place people want to come to and a gathering spot for all.”

We are excited for construction to begin on the Community Garden at Armitos Park. The garden will be constructed in the undeveloped area of the park, south of the playground. The design includes raised garden plots, a picnic area with a pizza oven, a gathering/education area, tool sheds and more. The playground will also receive a refresh that includes the addition of swings, sand features and music elements. In addition, the multi-purpose path adjacent to Jonny D Wallis Neighborhood Park will be extended to Armitos Avenue.

At neighboring Jonny D. Wallis Neighborhood Park, the City will be installing a splash pad and working on other upgrades to the park. The splash pad will nestle between the basketball court and one of the picnic shelters. The park will also receive additional fencing for basketball and pickleball, shade structures over the picnic areas by the soccer field and more. Once construction is complete, the basketball court will be resurfaced.

Construction is anticipated to be completed in mid-October. During construction, all of Armitos Park will be closed. Jonny D. Wallis Neighborhood Park will have portions of the park open as long as it is safe for the public. The portions of the park that will be closed include the basketball court, parts of the parking lot, the bocce and Bankshot courts, one of the covered picnic shelters and the chess/checker tables.

While construction will impact use of these two parks this summer, please visit our website and take advantage of other wonderful parks in Goleta at https://www.cityofgoleta.org/play/parks-recreation-open-spaces/neighborhood-parks-map. Thank you for your patience as we look to add to Goleta’s recreation opportunities.