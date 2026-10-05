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The Santa Barbara Police Department invites community members to join Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Tri-Counties for Move with MADD Santa Barbara, a 3K community walk bringing people together to raise awareness about impaired driving and to support safer roads for everyone. The event will take place on Sunday, October 18, at Chase Palm Park Field in Santa Barbara.

Participants will enjoy a scenic walk along the coast while coming together for a meaningful cause. Friends, families, and community members of all ages are encouraged to participate. Attendees can walk in honor or memory of someone special, show their support for safer roads, or simply come together with the community to make a difference.

The event will feature representatives from the Santa Barbara Police Department, California Highway Patrol, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, Santa Maria Police Department, and Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office, along with community resource booths where attendees can learn more about local services and resources.

Move with MADD Santa Barbara 3K Community Walk

Sunday, October 18, 2026

9:00 a.m. to noon

Chase Palm Park Field (236 East Cabrillo Blvd.)

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Register for the event

Funds raised through the event will support efforts to prevent impaired driving, promote traffic safety, and provide support and resources to those affected by impaired driving.

Registration and additional event information can be found at Move with MADD Santa Barbara.

For additional information, please contact Angelica Honrada at Angelica.Honrada@madd.org or (714) 838 -6199 x6676.