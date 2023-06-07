Wednesday, June 7th Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara County Law Enforcement officers will go above the normal call of duty and run in the The Annual Law Enforcement Torch Run on Wednesday, June 7th. The Torch Run starts promptly at 9:30 a.m. at Refugio State Beach ends at Rincon State Beach at approximately at 4:00 p.m. The Torch Run will have over 70 law enforcement officers from South Santa Barbara County. There will be a Torch Run Ceremony at approximately 11:30 p.m. at the California Highway Patrol Office located at 6465 Calle Real, Goleta, located in the parking lot.

Runners will represent every law enforcement agency in the South County, including Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office, Santa Barbara Police Department, District Attorney’s Office, Santa Barbara County Probation Department, UCSB Police, California Highway Patrol, Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol, and SB Airport Patrol.

The South Santa Barbara County portion of the Southern California Law Enforcement Torch Run Final Leg is coordinated every year by Lt. Butch Arnoldi of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department. With over 39 years of experience coordinating the Torch Run, Lt. Arnoldi has been instrumental in sustaining the success of the Law Enforcement Torch Run in Santa Barbara.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run movement has become the largest grassroots fundraiser and public awareness vehicle for Special Olympics. Local Law Enforcement Agency officers volunteer at local sports competitions and participate in the Special Olympics Tip-A-Cop events and the Annual Polar Plunge fundraiser, collecting funds to benefit local Santa Barbara County Special Olympic programs.

Southern California Law Enforcement Torch Run Final Leg will feature hundreds of officers carrying the Flame more than 1,500 miles through 200 Southern California communities. Two additional Torch Run routes, one in Los Angeles County and one in San Diego County, will occur simultaneously.

For additional information on the Special Olympics Torch Run, contact Gina Carbajal, Regional Director for Special Olympics Santa Barbara County at 805-884-1516 x 3 or gcarbajal@sosc.org.

Torch Run Route | Credit: Courtesy