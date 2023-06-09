[Update] Man Seriously Injured in Traffic Incident on Mission Street

[UPDATE: Jun. 9, 2023, 1:30 p.m.] The driver who struck a man physically blocking his car on Bath Street on Tuesday was identified as Cary Glenn Allen, 43, by the Santa Barbara Police Department. The man who was struck is reported to be under medical care at Cottage Hospital.

The police state the event was not an accident but a deliberate act; the Good Samaritan was trying to assist police by attempting to stop Allen at the time. Allen was booked into County Jail with bail is set at $2 million.

District Attorney John Savrnoch later outlined in a separate press release the charges against Allen, adding that Allen was out on bail on domestic violence charges at the time of the Bath Street incident. Allen was charged with four felony counts: aggravated mayhem, assault with a deadly weapon with a special allegation of inflicting great bodily injury, leaving the scene of a serious permanent-injury accident, and evading an officer. Allen was also charged with misdemeanor hit-and-run resulting in property damage and a domestic violence contempt of court. He faces a maximum sentence of 15 years to life if found guilty of all charges and probation violation.

In an arraignment held June 8, Allen pled not guilty to the charges and denied the special allegations. A probation violation hearing is set for June 13.

[ORIGINAL STORY: Jun. 6, 2023, 5:17 p.m.] A man is in the hospital after being struck at Mission and Bath streets on Tuesday by a driver who then led police on what was described as a slow chase to Santa Barbara’s Mesa neighborhood. The driver was arrested around 1:30 p.m. on Carlton Way.

The suspect, who has not been identified by police, was reportedly causing a disturbance on De la Vina Street, pounding on windows and attempting to enter a business. Police arrived and told the suspect to leave, which he did, striking a retaining wall but continuing to Bath Street. There, police approached the driver again. A neighbor attempted to stop the driver by standing in front of the car, whereupon the man was struck.

Officers attempted life-saving medical aid, before paramedics took him to Cottage Hospital just four blocks away. He sustained serious injuries.

Neighbors on Mission Street reported hearing sirens circling the block for about 10 minutes. One reported hearing officers speculate that the man who’d been hit was in danger of losing his life or his leg. A city crew could be seen power washing the blood from the street at around 3 p.m. The intersection was closed at the time.

Sergeant Ethan Ragsdale of the Santa Barbara Police Department said the man’s arrest was one of a larger ongoing investigation. Information will be provided as it becomes available, Ragsdale said in a press release.