Discounted Family Movie Series Returns to Santa Barbara This Summer

A More Affordable Way to Watch on the Big Screen

For just $2 a person, kid-friendly movies will be shown at 10 a.m. Wednesdays at Fiesta 5 Theatre in Santa Barbara and Thursdays at Camino Real in Goleta, from June 14 until August 10.

Metropolitan Theatres, the company that owns both Fiesta 5 and Camino Real, will show a different movie each week as part of their recurring Metro Kids Movie series. They offer older favorites such as How to Train Your Dragon and Madagascar, as well as newer hits like Lyle, Lyle Crocodile and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.

“[The series] offers our youngest guests and their families a fun way to spend their summer by watching their favorite films on the big screen,” said David Corwin, President of Metropolitan Theatres Corporation.

Private theater rentals are also available during the movie series’ run and can be booked for field trips and group outings.

Fiesta 5 Theatres will be showing How to Train Your Dragon (6/14); The Secret Life of Pets (6/21); Sing 2 (6/28); Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (7/5); Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 (7/12); Hotel Transylvania 3 (7/19); Minions: The Rise of Gru (7/26); Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (8/2); and The Bad Guys (8/9).

Camino Real Cinemas will light up the silver screen with DC League of Super Pets (6/15), Space Jam (6/22), The Lego Batman Movie (6/29), The Boss Baby (7/6), The Croods (7/13), Madagascar (7/20), Kung Fu Panda (7/27), Megamind (8/3), and Trolls (8/10).

