Donations Requested for the Community-Wide Montecito Estate Sale Planned for October 7th, 2023

(June 6, 2023) Supporters of the Casa del Herrero are planning a community-wide estate sale to be held on Saturday, Oct.7, 2023. Donations of fine furniture, tableware, art, fine linens, and home decor are greatly appreciated.

Donations can be dropped off at the Casa del Herrero on Fridays, June 9 through September 29, 10 am – 2 pm or by appointment by calling 805/565-5653.

“Supporters of Casa del Herrero are excited to offer this unique opportunity to the community,” said Beth Esrey, chair of the event and Casa del Herrero board trustee. “This is an amazing chance to own some truly special pieces while concomitantly supporting the preservation of the Casa!”

Designed by George Washington Smith, Casa del Herrero is a historic house museum and garden located in Montecito, California. The Casa is considered one of the finest examples of Spanish Colonial Revival architecture in the United States. It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and is designated as a National Historic Landmark. Today, the entire 11-acre site is owned and operated as a historic house museum and botanical garden by the 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Casa del Herrero’s mission is to restore and preserve the house and grounds for the benefit of the visiting public.

For more information about the Montecito Estate Sale Benefitting Casa del Herrero, please visit www.montecitoestatesale.com, or call 805-565-5653.