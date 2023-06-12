The Library Launches All Ages Summer Reading Challenge: “Read & Shine”

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – June 12, 2023

The Santa Barbara Public Library is thrilled to announce the launch of the highly anticipated annual Summer Reading Challenge, “Read & Shine,” inviting children, teens, and adults to embark on a literary journey. Drop in to the Central, Eastside, Montecito Libraries or a Library on the Go Van stop, anytime after Saturday, June 10, to sign up.

This year’s Summer Reading Challenge is open to readers of all ages and offers an array of exciting opportunities for everyone to be part of the fun. With the freedom to set their own reading goals, participants can tailor their journey according to their preferences. Whether it’s exploring captivating tales, delving into new genres, or simply immersing oneself in the joy of reading, this challenge encourages individuals to embrace their love for books and stories.

Children can start by picking up a reading game board or track their reading online. Kids receive a free book as soon as they sign up for the Summer Reading Challenge. When children attend Library events or share with a librarian about what they’ve been reading, they earn beads to create a reading chain or necklace. When they reach their summer reading goal, they can return to the Library in July or August to collect a special prize pack.

Teens and adults are invited to participate in the Summer Reading Challenge. Sign-up in person at any library branch and pick up a DIY reading journal to document and track your reading goal for the summer or sign up online to virtually document and track your reading goal. When teens and adults achieve their reading goal, they are invited to visit any library branch between July and August 19 to enter a prize drawing for gift certificates to local businesses and organizations.

Keep up to date with news about Summer Reading and Library on the Go by visiting www.SBPLibrary.org to sign up for SBPL’s newsletter or check the Library calendar.