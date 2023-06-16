City Welcomes Community Feedback on Outdoor Dining

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The City is hosting a community forum on Tuesday, June 20, at 8:30 a.m. in the Faulkner Gallery, located in the Central Library at 40 E. Anapamu Street, to gather community input regarding outdoor dining.

The ordinance authorizing temporary outdoor dining facilities will expire at the end of 2023. In May 2020, the City authorized restaurants to construct temporary parklets in the street or temporarily expand outdoor dining facilities into parking lots and private property in response to COVID-related restrictions on indoor business operations.

The City is exploring whether to extend the authority for outdoor dining in the public right-of-way, and if the community desires permanent, expanded outdoor dining. The City invites the community to complete a brief online survey about outdoor dining, available at this link: http://www.surveymonkey.com/r/98TDC7Z or by scanning the QR code below with your mobile device.

For more information on the City’s Downtown Plaza and Parking division, please visit: www.SantaBarbaraCA.gov/DowntownPlaza.