I just looked at the Independent‘s State Street Survey results. Yesterday at this time, “Expand It” and “Go Away” were running just about even at just over 1,100 votes each. Suddenly, literally overnight, “Expand It” gained over 5,000 votes. Excuse me if I’m a bit doubtful.

