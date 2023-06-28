The City of Santa Barbara is directly responsible for Mr. Fink’s death through unrelenting harassment and elder abuse.

He was a responsible citizen and homeowner. Instead of threats, why didn’t Santa Barbara City provide resources to help him improve his residence?

We tolerate people living on our sidewalks and along our freeways, clean up their excrement, garbage and drug paraphernalia, feed and shelter them. They are not threatened and harassed. Did Mr. Fink not deserve at least the same kindness?

There are many more elderly people that are being pushed in similar situations being pushed to the brink by Santa Barbara City.

Will the city be held responsible?