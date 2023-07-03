The Divine Herb

Being in Santa Barbara, one of the highest-traffic tourist towns on the scenic California coast, required visiting a few art, science, and history museums, a passion of my wife Caroline’s. The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, founded in 1916, was next on our list of places to see, and this is one that I was looking forward to because natural history is my nirvana.

The museum is unique as it is off the beaten path — not in the downtown area but about a half-mile directly north of the Santa Barbara Mission in an isolated oak tree forested and native-scrub-wooded campus location, almost deserted in the rolling hills below the Santa Ynez Mountains that are part of the geologic western Transverse Ranges.

Excitement was in the air as I parked the car between oak trees in a large asphalt paved parking lot constructed over rolling terrain, seemingly as an afterthought to save certain oak or pine trees. We walked past the first blue whale over 70 feet long that I have ever seen up close preserved as a skeleton for public display. Yes, that did take our breath away.

We paid the senior entry fee of $32 ($16 each, senior rate) to tour the museum. The Bird Hall exhibit there is the greatest exhibit of native species of birds that I have ever seen. Yes, the taxidermist has been busy — the birds are stuffed — but the exhibit is so unique, you will soon get over it.

The Native American exhibit demonstrating Spanish history in America and casual dress in the 16th and 17th centuries is remarkable; military uniforms, taxidermist preserved animals — particularly the bear, are exquisite. Normally I tire of viewing so many marvelous displays of historical significance, but not this time.

Although we did not learn of the Prehistoric Forest exhibit and unusual reptile and native plant exhibits while inside the museum, on our way outside to the restrooms we discovered them located in the south side of the property. Yes, we had to see what was going on there.

Walking on a decomposed granite walkway into what has been designed to be a Jurassic Park dry-forest replica, various large animated prehistoric reptiles on exhibit not only moved, but they talked or roared, some loudly, as you set off what was probably an electric eye-derived system in front of each. No word could describe our joy and that of many children and their parents walking on our pathway with us — try a single word “amazing.”

After seeing and living the historical geology world of Tyrannosaurus rex and other prehistoric reptiles, you might think our amazement was satisfied. Not yet.

As we walked back to our car, we passed through a garden area of native plant species with name tags posted and country of origin, and special qualities of each plant — presumably, those qualities found by the native Chumash tribe that called this their home thousands of years before the Spaniards arrived with a land expedition in 1769.

When reading each placard posted near most plants, and certainly impressed by each, I stopped, read, and studied one that intrigued me, which said something like “Yerba santa, a plant used to cure many diseases when nothing else works.” The note said it was called the holy herb.

I had a pen and piece of paper in my shirt pocket, and I wrote down the following: “Yerba santa, Eriodyctiol crassifolium.” The word Eriodyctiol means “yerba santa,” and crassifolium means “thick leaf” and a native-indigenous shrub to California in the Boraginaceae family. After some internet research, I found photographs of this flowering plant: flowers bloom that vary from white to purple in color; leaves can be long and fuzzy.

Caroline was eager to learn more about a plant that was known to her Latin genetic ancestors to cure illnesses over 250 years ago, that neither of us knew cured illnesses before we visited the museum.

What we learned in researching native California plants could fill a book — many must have done this before, but I am not qualified to write such a book or anything definitive about yerba santa. Briefly, here is what we learned so far about the divine plant: a species may be called yerba mate which is American-Spanish, as defined in Websters’ 1979 ed. as “… aromatic beverage (tea) used chiefly in Latin America … whose leaves and shoots are used in making mate … also known as South American holly, with glossy, spiny-margined leaves and unusually bright red berries.”

During my research on the plant, I called the museum to ask a few questions about plants in their garden. They referred me to Jan Timbrook who I learned has been the manager of the museum’s garden for many years and is quite knowledgeable about this herb. My primary interest was in the yerba santa and the illnesses it may help to cure, adding that we have a daughter with an incurable disease, rheumatoid arthritis.

Ms. Timbrook stated that there are three types of “yerba” historically believed to have possible or potential medical illness remedies: Yerba mansa (infectious blood purifier, antibacterial properties, cuts and sores, and possible liver remedies); Yerba Buena, creepy mint plant for tea (stomachache, and rheumatism); and Yerba santa, tea and hot bath soak (respiratory conditions, cough, cold, tuberculosis, asthma, inflammation of airways of lungs, and it may also relieve muscle spasms). As a word of caution, she said, “Taking too much might be bad for the liver.”

She certainly is an expert on this plant. The next part of my plan is to purchase some seeds for all three varieties and raise the plants to the size that can spare a few leaves and shoots to first try the tea (in low dose). Finding a Chumash medicine man would work. If you know of one, please send their name and email address.