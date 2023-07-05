Announcement

Santa Barbara Humane Announces First SB Humane Gala

By Santa Barbara Humane
Wed Jul 05, 2023 | 2:38pm

On Saturday, September 9, 2023, Santa Barbara Humane will host its first SB Humane Gala from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m. at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort. 

Proceeds from the event will help make it possible for Santa Barbara Humane to place pets into homes and offer critical resources like low-cost or free veterinary care and affordable dog training that keep animals out of the shelter system. 

Guests will enjoy a Venetian-themed party with curated signature drinks, hors d’oeuvres, and a delicious dinner sourced from local ingredients. The live tunes of The Academy band will invite everyone to dance the night away. 

Individual tickets are available for purchase now. For more information, or if interested in sponsoring the event, visit sbhumane.org/Gala 

