Incompetent and Irresponsible

The Santa Barbara City Council’s decision to prolong the utter disaster that is the State Street “promenade” for three more years reflects their incompetence, lack of professionalism, and lack of fitness for office.

This was not an inconsequential decision; it was one that will affect our local economy, the safety of our citizens, and the condition of our historic downtown for many years to come.

Most striking to many observers has been the basis upon which this decision was made. Members ostensibly cast their votes based on highly flawed polling data, emotional pleas from one sector of the downtown economy, and zero viable evidence.

The citizens of Santa Barbara are paying attention. Our patience with the lack of civic responsibility-taking, a dearth of evidence-based decision-making, and, yes, abject laziness of our city council is wearing thin.

Kudos to Mayor Randy Rowse for standing up for sanity.

Fix State Street now, City Council. That is your mandate.

Anything less disqualifies you from office.