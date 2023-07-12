My wife and I were biking up State Street the other day. We wanted to “grab a quick bite” to eat. There was no place to do so.

Most cities have food trucks and street food venders in their city centers. We do not. My wife ended up getting a hot dog from 7-Eleven.

Pretty weak, Santa Barbara. We can do better.

Somehow it feels like we discourage the presence of food truck around town. As part of our eventual downtown plan and remodel, how about including this fun, quick food option?

Another option would have food trucks gather around De la Guerra Plaza one evening a week. It would a great place to stroll, eat, and meet friends.

We need to liven up some of these downtown dead zones and fast.