ON the Beat | Lobero and SOhO Doings Worth Doing

Graham Nash | Credit: Amy Grantham

Currently basking in its 150-anniversary year, the Lobero Theatre continues to be in the midst of a Lobero lovefest. Let us count the ways and the reasons, two of which are passing through the room in the next week. Both Graham Nash and dobro master Jerry Douglas have previously established their status as artists whose music has a special resonance in this historic theater, and who have been privy to a mutual admiration society of artist, venue atmosphere, and audience appreciation.

There was a funny moment of playing “favorite child” several years ago when the kindly virtuoso Douglas was playing with Alison Krauss and Union Station at the Santa Barbara Bowl and, during a solo moment, told the crowd that, although he loved the Bowl, his truer love among Santa Barbara venues was the Lobero. He almost immediately backpedaled, realizing the questionable wisdom of playing favorites among venues, but it’s true: the Lobero brings out the deeper more intimate Douglas-ness in his work, his hot dobro licks, progressive bluegrass savvy, and easy connection with a crowd.

He shows up with his ripe-riffing band in his favorite Santa Barbara room on July 20. The latest album in the Douglas discography is a rustically cool collaboration with the great Americana (by default) hero John Hiatt, Leftover Feelings, which earned a Grammy nomination.

Nash is, of course, the “N” of CSN (and CSNY), but the “N” could also stand for the band’s “nice” guy contingent. Nash always seemed like the gentler spirit and possible meditator in the volatile group. There is a poignancy in catching Nash at the Lobero, where his old friend and sometimes fracas-partner David Crosby, who passed away in January, also had a natural connection. Nash’s audience is happy to see him up close and Lobero personal, and he will do a two-nighter on Saturday and Sunday, July 15 and 16, as part of his tour for a sweet-hearted new album Now.



No doubt, he’ll regale the crowd with stories and songs from a kindly songbook, including “Our House” and “Teach Your Children.” These are profoundly optimistic and nice-guy songs, always welcome to hear again from the artist’s mouth.

Locally Brewed Blues-Rock Hero’s Return

Alastair Green | Credit: Roman Sobus

We knew him when, and watched his star rise in the ranks of the blues-rock scene. Alastair Greene qualifies as a unique member of the cast of musicians born and bred in Santa Barbara who have matriculated their way out into the music universe. The Alastair Greene Band, whose different incarnations have played and recorded here, is now firmly entrenched in the blues scene far beyond the 805, but his home turf remains a significant motherlode in his ongoing story, as represented by his 2018 album Live in the 805.



One of his pivotal gigs launching him out into the world — going live outside the 805 — was a several year stint as on-point lead guitarist with the Alan Parsons Project, joining the legend-turned-Santa-Barbara-local for world touring and life in a new echelon of limelight. He has subsequently lent his licks to Starship, Sugaray Rayford, and others, while steadily tending the fire of his own band.



The soulful and burning guitarist-singer, 52, was last heard in these parts sitting in with blues star Tab Benoit, and Greene’s band has gone on to open for Benoit on tour, and record for Benoit’s Whiskey Bayou Records. For a taste of what Greene is all about, proceed directly to his crackingly fine latest album Alive in the New World, the title serving double-duty as a document of his power in the live forum, and life beyond the pandemic fog. For up close evidence of his live chops, head to SOhO on Friday, July 14.

Music Academy Corner

For opera lovers in town, Music Academy watchers and listeners, and newbies curious about the buzz around the Academy’s summer harvest, this is the eagerly-awaited Opera Moment on the calendar. On Friday night and Sunday afternoon, MA presents its annual fully-staged opera — long a high cultural high point of any midsummer in Santa Barbara. The subject this year is Puccini’s trusty favorite La Bohème, and it promises to dazzle (see story).



Check the calendar here.

TO-DOINGS:

Larry & Joe | Credit: Courtesy

SOhO’s calendar this week also includes a visit from your not-so-basic but surprisingly logical and complementary Venezuelan-Appalachian duo Larry & Joe, being the harpist Larry Bellorín and North Carolina banjo man Joe Troop. Since 2021, the pair have been gathering growing interest and traction with their special brand of what has been dubbed “latingrass.’ L&J bring their savory cross-cultural sound to SOhO on Wednesday, July 19.



One of the more enjoyable and atmospheric new additions to Santa Barbara’s summer music options is the “Summer Serenade Series,” perched high on the Botanic Garden property. On the lawn of the Pritzlaff Conservation Center, with stunning panoramic views of the Pacific and the Channel Islands, picnickers can take in unplugged music. The three-concert series opens on a classical note, with composer Cody Westheimer — behind the world premiere of his Chumash/nature-themed piece Wisdom of the Water, Earth, Sky with the Santa Barbara Symphony last fall — at the center of a program featuring a string quartet from the Symphony playing his works and a new piece by his wife, Julia Newmann. For added non-western measure, Westheimer will also play the Japanese shakuhachi.