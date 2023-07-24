ABSN Program Off to an Impressive Start

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service

All eight graduates of Westmont’s inaugural Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing (ABSN) cohort have successfully passed the National Council for Licensure Exam-RN (NCLEX-RN) and begun careers as nurses. Half of these nurses serve in Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties. They completed the program in May 2023.

The 2023 national average for Bachelor of Science in Nursing graduates passing the NCLEX is 83 percent; in 2022 fewer than 80 percent passed the exam, although 84 percent of California nurses succeeded.

“This is very positive as it’s the No. 1 metric state licensing bodies consider when gauging the success of a program,” says Dianthe Hoffman, interim nursing program director and faculty member.

Westmont Downtown | Grotenhuis Nursing welcomes its next cohort of 24 students — 20 women and four men — at an orientation on Friday, July 21, at the Westmont Downtown campus, 26 West Anapamu Street. The semester begins August 28.

“I look forward to continuing our mission of ‘preparing faithful servant leaders to provide patient-centered and family-supported safe, compassionate care for diverse populations and communities in all health care settings,’” Hoffman said.

The 16-month ABSN program launched in spring 2022 amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and a looming healthcare crisis with projections that California could be short 44,000 registered nurses by 2030.