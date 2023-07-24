Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara Earns Candid Platinum Seal of Transparency 

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service

Santa Barbara, CA — The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara has received a 2023 Platinum Seal of Transparency from Candid (formerly GuideStar), a leading nonprofit information service. The Platinum Seal is Candid’s highest level of recognition, signifying exceptional openness in reporting institutional finances and performance. The Scholarship Foundation has now received five consecutive Platinum Seals.

Nonprofit organizations achieve Platinum status by providing extensive operational detail for their respective Candid profiles. The Candid database contains a profile for every tax-exempt nonprofit registered with the Internal Revenue Service.

Earlier this month, the Scholarship Foundation received its 11th consecutive four-star rating from nonprofit evaluator Charity Navigator. The rating – Charity Navigator’s highest – indicates superior financial efficiency and transparency in Foundation operations. The organization has received 20 four-star ratings in 21 years.

“This organization’s enduring success as a financial and informational resource for Santa Barbara County families is the direct result of our commitment to operational excellence. We embrace transparency and efficiency, and are proud to be recognized once again by both Charity Navigator and Candid,” said Interim Scholarship Foundation President and CEO Mary Dwyer.

The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara is the nation’s largest community-based provider of college scholarships, having cumulatively awarded in excess of $150 million to more than 60,000 county students since its founding in 1962. A nonprofit organization, the Scholarship Foundation also provides free financial aid advising services. For additional information, visit www.sbscholarship.org.