Trustee as Roadblock

My parents devised a trust to be split three ways among their children.

My mother, Patricia Rosen, passed away on August 1, 2021, at the age of 93 and a half. My mom loved her home, and she lived in it during her last years. She was very healthy and able to walk all over the place. That was until she broke her hip in mid-2021. I took care of her before and after that incident.

The 1.17-acre family property on Cold Springs Road in Montecito was put up for sale by a court appointed trustee — escrow closed on May 16, 2023. The property sold for $3,736,000. Unfortunately, the trustee, Will Jones, CPA, hasn’t released any funds to beneficiaries.

I spent my own money on caregivers for my mom during her last days. After she passed, I thoroughly cleaned the house, emptied it out as well as the yard, sanded the deck, etc. all without pay. Now I’m running out of money and have been appealing to the trustee for some funds. I’m living out of my car, sleeping in a tent at La Cumbre Peak.

My sister needs funds, too. On July 21 she emailed me: “Yes, I’m still here. I have heart problems.” Having some money would put her at ease.

People have been supportive and kind. This includes politicians. Das Williams told me at the Board of Supervisors meeting that he’d have someone contact the trustee. His aide spoke with the trustee and his attorney. Santa Barbara City Councilmember Oscar Gutierrez called the trustee.

Hopefully, the trustee will give a preliminary distribution.