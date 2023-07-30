BACK TO SCHOOL PREPAREDNESS AND WELLNESS OPERATION

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service

(Santa Maria/Lompoc/Santa Barbara – The County of Santa Barbara) – On July 25, 2023, seven Santa Barbara County Probation Department juvenile officers conducted countywide “Back To School” wellness checks to youth under community supervision, with a focus on preparing youth for the upcoming school year. During the visits, staff checked in on families and discussed plans for school attendance. Officers delivered care packages donated by the Santa Barbara County Education Office which contained school supplies, toys, blankets, books, speakers, and stuffed animals for all youth in the home. Probation also distributed backpacks and water bottles. In total, 38 homes were visited and 82 care packages and backpacks were delivered to youth and their siblings.

The Santa Barbara County Probation Department is committed to community safety and taking a proactive role in accountability and family wellness. Officers were pleased to provide youth with needed school supplies, as well as some additional items of comfort for all youth in the home, and to confirm enrollment for the coming school year.

For more information about the County of Santa Barbara Probation Department, go to www.sbprobation.org.