Hotel or Housing?

The article “Does Santa Barbara Have a Hotel Problem” by Ryan Cruz quotes hotelier Arvand Sabetian, who is converting the office building at 800-812 Garden Street into a boutique automated hotel. Mr. Sabetian is quoted as saying that it was an empty office building that welcomed squatters and transients when he purchased it. Actually, it became an empty office building after he purchased it.

I was there for 15 years before the purchase. Two acupuncturists, two accountants, therapists, natural food marketers, attorneys, and building contractors rented suites in the building. Sabetian was generous in giving us time to move out, but it was a functional office building with many long-term renters when he purchased it.

Mr. Sabetian also said that the modifications to create long-term housing would be too severe to pursue. I was told by Mr. Sabetian’s management company, ZipRent, before I moved out that 812 Garden will become 30 small suites with kitchenettes. If that is true, that could serve as affordable housing with no additional modifications.