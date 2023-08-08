Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Chief Greg Fish Announces Retirement

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service

After five years of service, Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Chief Greg Fish announced today his upcoming retirement from the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District. Chief Fish began his career in the fire service in 1987 in Glendale, California, and has served as Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Chief since 2018. His last day will be September 30, 2023.

“It has been my distinct pleasure to serve as the Fire Chief for the communities of Carpinteria and Summerland, Chief Fish said. “I am humbled to have had the support of the District’s Board of Directors in bringing long-lasting and meaningful changes to the department. I also am encouraged to see the capable new Fire Chief that has been selected to replace me. The District is in capable hands from a labor and management standpoint as well. Lastly, my success would not have been possible without the support of my wife, Maureen.”

“The Board of Directors of the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection are thankful for the service and leadership of Chief Greg Fish. We wish him the best in retirement,” said Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District Board President Suzy Cawthon.

On August 2, 2023, the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire District Board of Directors announced the promotion of Robert Kovach to Fire Chief, which will take effect October 1, 2023.