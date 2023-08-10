In Papua New Guinea

I just read the article about Phil Mehrtens, the New Zealand hostage taken in Ndugama, Papua New Guinea (PNG).

The PNG Integral Human Development Trust has produced a report based on recent field work on the impacts of an Indonesian rocket and bombing attack on Ngalum Kupel near the PNG border.

This is a link to our report: https://www.friendlyjordies.com/post/report-on-the-continuing-aggravated-attack-serious-human-rights-violations-of-ngalum-kupel-people.

Paradise Bombed is a video documentary by Kristo Langker about Indonesian rocket and drone attacks on villages near Kiwirok West Papua in October 2021, detailing a serious human rights crime, how people fled and died of starvation. It was released last Friday and can be found here: https://youtu.be/nSf3268tAbg.