Thank you, Nick Welsh, for noting a problem in the “Barbecue” that keeps me, and probably a number of seniors, from eating out: restaurant acoustics.

Restaurants are much too noisy for persons with hearing loss. Even with hearing aids, background noise from loud music, clatter caused by tile floors, and patrons trying to be heard above all that makes most all restaurants unpleasant.

I rarely eat out anymore. I fantasize about a restaurant with padded booths, no music, quiet floors, and perhaps a separate room for patrons with small children.

I think that a survey of locals might alert a prospective restaurant owner to the advantage of creating a restaurant targeting patrons wanting good food and wines (and a bar) in a quiet environment in which to actually talk to friends over dinner. Let’s call it P & Qs.