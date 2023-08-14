Probation Conducts Countywide Wellness Checks

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service

(SANTA BARBARA, CA)– On August 8, 2023, the Santa Barbara County Probation Department conducted countywide wellness checks on a variety of clients on active Probation or Post Release Community Supervision. The operation targeted clients with children, victims, or vulnerable adults in the home. The contacts were those under supervision for domestic violence, child abuse, elder abuse, family violence, sex offenses, drug offenses, or clients where there was likely a child residing in the home. Sixteen Probation Officers participated in this countywide operation.

The Santa Barbara County Probation Department is committed to community safety and taking a proactive role in client accountability and family wellness. The operational objectives were to perform wellness checks on active probationers and their families to assess the living environment, document any needs of the client and/or family members and provide information on community resources. The contacts also ensure clients are in compliance with the terms and conditions of their probation, deter future criminal activity, and reduce recidivism. With local schools going back into session, backpacks filled with school supplies were also handed out to each family with school-aged children. The backpacks were donated by Community Solutions Inc. (CSI) and private donors. The combined effort was an overall success with 29 locations visited, 26 contacts made, and no arrests.