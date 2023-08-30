The Air over There

I thought the phrasing “talk about a breath of fresh air” about a cigar lounge opening to be out of line amid the Active Aging Guide. There is nothing emancipating about the death and disease that are the direct outcome of smoking, regardless of the murals, spa, and gentle breezes of the Ritz-Carlton Bacara.

I’m sure someone the likes of Paul Newman long-wished he never picked up the tobacco habit.

I bet you see few self-respecting seniors needing to validate themselves by smoking the nicotine-rich leaves of a plant just for the experience.