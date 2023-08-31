Reading Matters

Maybe we’re being a mite harsh on ex-Prez Donald Trump.

I’m talking about those boxes of documents found stored in his bathroom. I, too, like to read whilst doing my private thing — and my reading matter is pretty eclectic. I’ve never yet had the opportunity to peruse any important secret documents — but lots of folks read mystery novels and histories of intrigue and betrayal in their bathrooms.

Let’s at least give Mr. Trump some credit for trying to better himself — and for using his downtime wisely.