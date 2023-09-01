Right on, Jean Johns! You have nailed it.

I too notice all too many signs of ageism now that I have reached the age of 81.

I just complained to Sansum Clinic about their recently published testing guidelines by age groups, which stopped at 65. In recent years such guidelines have been officially revised for the elderly. Some tests are deemed unnecessary for some of us while certain tests become essential such as bone density and hearing and vision.

Given our increasing numbers, surely we should have proper and deserved attention paid to our cohort.

I too am resisting the cultural bias against “old people.”