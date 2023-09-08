Celebrate Mexican Independence Day in Old Town Goleta

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, September 7, 2023 – You’re invited to a Mexican Independence Day Festival next Saturday, September 16 from 1:00 – 8:00 p.m. in the heart of Old Town Goleta (298 Pine Avenue)! Enjoy the cultural celebration while supporting the local businesses that make Old Town Goleta unique.

The event was so much fun last year on a smaller scale that the Greater Santa Barbara Hispanic Chamber of Commerce expanded the celebration this year to a full community block party. There is so much to look forward to – bring your friends and family!

GRUPO RADIANTE de Fausto Cruz

Music with Mariachi Fiesta Mexicana

HEART & SOUL Band

Ballet Folklorico Patria Mexicana

Car and Bike Show

Children’s Bounce Houses

Goleta Valley Library Bookvan

Consul of Mexico Ricardo Santana

The City of Goleta is proud to be a sponsor of this year’s event. Make sure you stop by our booth at the festival and grab some fun City giveaways while supplies last.

Please note that Pine Avenue will be partially closed off for the Car and Bike Show. Parking is limited. We strongly encourage you to carpool, walk, or bike to the event. We’ll see you there!