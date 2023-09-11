Leadership Lacking

We find ourselves in a cycle of uncertainty regarding State Street’s revitalization. After two unsuccessful committees, we’ve now returned to the City Council, which seems to be intricately managing the process. During the August 29 council meeting, recommendations from the now disbanded State Street Interim Operations Ad Hoc Committee were discussed, presenting quite the spectacle.

Three prominent conclusions emerged. Firstly, the city’s financial constraints prohibit pilot programs, raising concerns about funding substantial downtown developments. Second, the insufficient resources allocated to the police hinder the enforcement of safety-maintaining ordinances. Third, and perhaps most crucially, the council lacks the leadership required to make progress on this matter.

We need Mayor Rowse to lead on this issue. As the representative of the entire city, not just a district, his responsibility entails guiding the process, fostering compromise, and building consensus.

Where are the efforts towards compromise and the exploration of fresh ideas? For instance, Councilmember Friedman proposed the notion of removing planters and expanding sidewalk dining; why was this seemingly disregarded? The mere novelty of an idea does not render it incorrect. Mayor Rowse, we are ready for you to lead on State Street!