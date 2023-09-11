Announcement

Mission Hope Cancer Center Hosting 3 Free Cancer Screenings

By Dignity Health
Mon Sep 11, 2023 | 10:40am

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

 

SANTA MARIA, CA – September 11, 2023 – Dignity Health’s Mission Hope  Cancer Center is offering multiple free clinics for cancer screenings in Santa  Maria. The three free events are specifically for people without health insurance  or who are underinsured. Anyone interested must call ahead to make an  appointment, spaces are limited. This is not a walk up event.  

“We’re offering these screenings as part of our commitment to community  outreach for our rural area,” said Cynthia Maldonado, RN, the Outreach and  Registry Supervisor at Mission Hope Cancer Center. “We know that routine  cancer screenings can save lives. We are accredited by the American College of  Surgeons Commission on Cancer, which means we raise standards and improve  outcomes for cancer patients, with the ultimate goal of catching cancer earlier  when it is highly treatable.” 

WHO: Dignity Health’s Mission Hope Cancer Center 

WHAT: Free Cancer Screenings for people without health insurance and those who are underinsured 

WHERE: Mission Hope Cancer Center  

1325 E. Church Street 

Santa Maria, CA 93454 

WHEN: Saturday, September 16-Skin Cancer Screening 

Saturday, September 30-Prostate Cancer Screening 

Saturday, October 14-Breast Cancer and Cervical Cancer Screening 

HOW: Call 805-219-4673 *Appointments are limited and reservations  are required 

CONTACT: If any members of the media would like more information contact:  lori.parker@dignityhealth.org. 

Tue Sep 12, 2023 | 00:06am
https://www.independent.com/2023/09/11/mission-hope-cancer-center-hosting-3-free-cancer-screenings/

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.