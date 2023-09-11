Mission Hope Cancer Center Hosting 3 Free Cancer Screenings

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA MARIA, CA – September 11, 2023 – Dignity Health’s Mission Hope Cancer Center is offering multiple free clinics for cancer screenings in Santa Maria. The three free events are specifically for people without health insurance or who are underinsured. Anyone interested must call ahead to make an appointment, spaces are limited. This is not a walk up event.

“We’re offering these screenings as part of our commitment to community outreach for our rural area,” said Cynthia Maldonado, RN, the Outreach and Registry Supervisor at Mission Hope Cancer Center. “We know that routine cancer screenings can save lives. We are accredited by the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer, which means we raise standards and improve outcomes for cancer patients, with the ultimate goal of catching cancer earlier when it is highly treatable.”

WHO: Dignity Health’s Mission Hope Cancer Center

WHAT: Free Cancer Screenings for people without health insurance and those who are underinsured

WHERE: Mission Hope Cancer Center

1325 E. Church Street

Santa Maria, CA 93454

WHEN: Saturday, September 16-Skin Cancer Screening

Saturday, September 30-Prostate Cancer Screening

Saturday, October 14-Breast Cancer and Cervical Cancer Screening

HOW: Call 805-219-4673 *Appointments are limited and reservations are required

CONTACT: If any members of the media would like more information contact: lori.parker@dignityhealth.org.