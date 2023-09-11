Safety is Sharing, Safety is Caring: September is Pedestrian Safety Month

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Goleta, Calif. – September is Pedestrian Safety Month in California, and the Goleta Police Department encourages everyone on our roads to care for one another and keep pedestrians safe from crashes and injuries. Based on data projections from the Governors Highway Safety Association, 7,508 pedestrians were killed in traffic crashes in the U.S. in 2022, the highest number since 1981. In California, pedestrian deaths account for more than 25% of all traffic deaths.

“There’s a lot happening on our roads, and everyone deserves to get to their destination safely,” said Sergeant Noel Rivas. “Drivers need to be aware of people who are walking. Please slow down and never drive impaired. We all have places to go, so let’s remember that safety is a shared responsibility.”

To promote the safety of people walking, traffic deputies will be focused on the most dangerous driver behaviors that put the safety of pedestrians at risk. These violations include speeding, making illegal turns, failing to yield and running stop signs or signals. The Goleta Police Department offers safe driving and walking tips, including staying off the phone when behind the wheel or walking.

Drivers

Do not speed, and slow down at intersections. Be prepared to stop for pedestrians at marked and unmarked crosswalks.

Avoid blocking crosswalks while waiting to make a right-hand turn.

Never drive impaired.

Pedestrians

Be predictable. Use signalized crosswalks where drivers may anticipate foot traffic.

Watch for approaching vehicles and practice due care crossing the street. At 30 mph, a driver needs at least 90 feet to stop.

Make it easier for drivers to see you at night – wear light colors, reflective material and use a flashlight.

Be careful crossing streets or entering crosswalks at night or on busier streets with higher speed limits.

Share your thoughts about pedestrian safety by participating in the Go Safely Movement, a call-to-action traffic safety survey from the California Office of Traffic Safety. Take the survey at gosafelyca.org.

Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.