The Ruin of Lower State

Like so many others, I view the destruction of what used to be the vibrant core of our city with great dismay. It is time to end the disaster that it has become and move forward to reclaim our downtown.

I support the plan that has been proposed to let the restaurants and shops extend out onto the sidewalk area directly adjacent to their shopfronts, getting rid of the “parklets,” and moving foot traffic to the edge of the sidewalk area by removing planter boxes. I also support the return of cars and requiring bicycles to use in-street bike lanes. And bring back parades!

Will this sensible solution require another $80,000 consultant fee? No! Take my advice free!