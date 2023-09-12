Folks, 28 units with all this hoopla? That’s 28, not 280 at Vera Cruz Village.

Am I the only one that thinks nearly $1 million a unit is not to be celebrated? How is this sustainable? How is creating all these segregated enclaves smart, cost effective, or sensible in any way?

Thousands of homeless on our Gold Coast, and 28 units have everyone excited? How many subsidized vouchers could you extend for $25 million?

Hold all new development(s) responsible. Follow common sense and the EU’s successful endeavors.