Not Helpful

The L.A. Times article of September 2 itself admits multiple times that the actual cause of the Conception fire remains a mystery, with dozens of possibilities continuing to be investigated. At this point the NTSB and the ATF are not in agreement on where the fire started, why is the Times publishing it, and it continues by other papers — including the Independent — to be republished? Tainting a potential jury pool days before the trial will not bring justice, closure, or resolution to any of the families affected. My family is one of them.

Truth Aquatics had long been considered by the Coast Guard to be one of the best dive-boat companies on the West Coast. Now, compounding the tragedy at sea that took so many lives, Times reporting, which is based on rumors, speculation, and last minute “confidential” reports leaked to a reporter, are negatively affecting everyone involved in this case. We understand the “public thirst” to find an immediate scapegoat. We had hoped that no papers would contribute to such a rush to judgment.