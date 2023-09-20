Hate Crime, Battery, and Trespassing Charges for Santa Barbara Woman in Viral Video
Santa Barbara Police Detectives Referred the Case to DA’s Office to Consider Charges on Jeanne Umana
Jeanne Umana, the Santa Barbara woman who went viral on social media for harassing a Latino construction worker, could now be charged with a hate crime, trespassing, and battery.
After videos showing Umana using racially derogatory language toward a construction worker went viral on social media, hundreds showed up in a demonstration Sunday night outside her residence near Garden and Micheltorena streets to call for her arrest.
The videos — which were shared by Los Angeles–based activist Edin Enamorado — showed Umana entering the property to confront the worker; walking around inside the residence without permission; claiming she works “for the police”; and hitting the construction worker twice when asked to leave the property. At one point, Umana tells the worker: “I live here. I am American. You’re a Tijuanan.”
Following the demonstration on Sunday, the Santa Barbara Police Department (SBPD) opened up an investigation into the incident, and on Wednesday afternoon, police spokesperson Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale released a statement saying that SBPD detectives have now referred the case to the Santa Barbara District Attorney’s Office for consideration of a number of charges against Umana, including “trespassing, battery on a person, and hate crime.”
Ragsdale did not mention any charges stemming from Umana saying she worked for police, though on Monday the police department did acknowledge her claim, saying in a press release that Umana “has no affiliation with the Santa Barbara Police Department, and the police department does not condone her behavior.”