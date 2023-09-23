Fast Start Lifts Santa Barbara to 28-10 Victory Over Ventura

The Santa Barbara High football team set the tone on its first offensive play with a lateral to wide receiver Kai Mault, who tossed a 72-yard touchdown pass to Winston Bartley as the Dons translated early momentum into a resounding victory.

The Dons forced four turnovers and suffocated an explosive Ventura offense to claim a 28-10 road win in a crucial Channel League contest on Friday night.

“I think that first offensive play of the game sparked us,” said Santa Barbara coach Nate Mendoza. “A little trick play, Winston {Bartley} is wide open and Kai {Mault} makes a good throw.”

The Santa Barbara High defense has been building momentum over the course of the season and put together its most complete performance yet on Friday night.

Ventura was driving on the opening possession of the game when Santa Barbara linebacker Bode Fauskee forced a fumble that was recovered by D.J. Wilson.

After the trick play touchdown put Santa Barbara ahead 7-0, Kai Mault came up big again with a 65-yard interception return for a touchdown, increasing the lead to 14-0.

“I just saw room and then the boys switched over to offense and blocked for me the entire way,” Mault said. “I was able to score again and it was really the whole team. The defense played absolutely amazing today.”

A Santa Barbara fumble gifted the Cougars a short field and Ventura got on the board early in the second quarter on a one-yard touchdown run by Gage Kushner on fourth down.

The play of the game came midway through the second quarter with Santa Barbara facing 4th-and-1 from its own 29-yard line. Quarterback Abel Renteria audibled and found Jack Holdren on a go route down the sideline.

Holdren made a leaping catch, cut inside and raced 70 yards down to the one-yard line. One play later, Renteria powered into the end zone, increasing the Dons’ lead to 21-7

Jack Holdren overcame an early season injury to become a key component of the Dons’ passing attack Photo Credit: Gabriel Luna

“I knew Abel was going to get me that ball. He is a great quarterback,” Holdren said. “Throwing the ball is what we do. I knew that corner couldn’t guard me.”

The second half was a defensive slugfest. Ventura’s Donavan Chappell converted a 24-yard field goal and Santa Barbara missed a 40-yard field goal in the third quarter.

Koa Herrera closed the scoring with a three-yard touchdown run with 3:11 remaining in the game.

Fauskee intercepted a ball in the end zone with just over a minute remaining that allowed Santa Barbara to run out the clock. Sana Barbara (4-2 overall, 3-1 Channel League) will travel to Rio Mesa next week. Ventura (4-2, 3-1) will travel to Pacifica.

Buena 11, San Marcos 7

The Royals trailed 8-7 at halftime and failed to score in the second half of a tight defensive slugfest. Nathan Jones scored the lone San Marcos touchdown.

Viewpoint 24, Carpinteria 13

The Warriors have lost three straight competitive contests after starting the season 2-0. Carpinteria will travel to Hueneme next week.

Pacifica 68, Dos Pueblos 7

The Chargers couldn’t keep pace with the high-flying Tritons, who stand alone atop the Channel League standings at 4-0.