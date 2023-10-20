Cachuma Lake Trout Release

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – Autumn has arrived and with it comes all of the seasonal favorites; cozy scarves and sweaters, warm drinks, pumpkin everything, and Rainbow Trout. Cooler air and lake temperatures also create ideal conditions for trout stocking and fishing. In cooperation with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the County of Santa Barbara will welcome a total of 16,000 pounds of Rainbow Trout to the lake this stocking season, with the first 4,000 pounds arriving on October 18. The fish range in size from half-pound “catchables” to eight-pound trophies and come from Mt. Lassen Trout Farms, Inc., located in Paynes Creek, California.

This fall, Cachuma Lake is celebrating all the seasonal specialties. The summer crowds and heat have dissipated and what remains is ultimate serenity and mild temperatures. Plan a fishing trip and be sure to also include the Creepy Creatures event at the Neal Taylor Nature Center on Saturday, October 21 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Afterwards, head further into the Santa Ynez Valley to visit a pumpkin patch, apple orchard or a favorite winery. On Saturday, October 28, plan a visit to Hook’d Bar and Grill for some live music, delicious food and a Halloween Costume Party. The lake is still mostly full and the autumn ambiance is incredible! You may even see a tarantula out on an annual journey in search of a mate.

Everything an angler needs is available for rent or purchase at the Cachuma Lake Marina and Boat Rentals, which offers pontoons, outboards and kayak rentals, as well as one-day and annual fishing licenses. Fishing from shore in the recreation area or from a boat is open year-round with a valid fishing license.

Please note that due to the 30-day Quagga restrictions, boats must be inspected and tagged by Cachuma Lake staff at least 30 days prior to visiting. Kayaks, canoes, and simple boats are eligible for same-day launch. For more information, please visit Boating & Vessel Requirements | Santa Barbara County, CA – Official Website (countyofsb.org).

Cachuma Lake Recreation Area is a full-service campground offering year-round cabin, yurt, RV and tent camping, recreational activities, nature programs for all ages and of course, fishing! For camping reservations and more information, go to Parks | Santa Barbara County, CA – Official Website (countyofsb.org).