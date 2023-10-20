Solidarity with All

The Downtown Organization of Santa Barbara, known for managing the vibrant State Street flag program, wishes to express its heartfelt condolences everyone affected by the recent conflicts in the Middle East.

The State Street flag program is a cherished initiative that rotates several times monthly to highlight and support a diverse array of nonprofits within our community throughout the year. These flags are scheduled up to a year in advance to ensure that we can shine a spotlight on organizations that make a positive impact in our community.

It is essential to clarify that the Jewish Federation Flags, which are currently displayed on State Street, were scheduled well before the conflict in Gaza began. These flags are not a response or statement about war but rather a part of our longstanding commitment to showcasing various nonprofits and community organizations.

The Downtown Organization of Santa Barbara remains committed to promoting unity and diversity within our community. We believe that, especially during challenging times, it is crucial to stand together in solidarity, offering support and understanding to all those who are affected.

Our program features flags from various nonprofit organizations throughout the year, including Independent Living Resource Center, Special Olympics, CALM, Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara, among 45+ others. We encourage the community to learn more about the State Street nonprofit flag program or apply to participate by visiting our website at downtownsb.org.

We extend our deepest sympathies to those affected by the conflict and stand together with our community and shared humanity as a symbol of hope, strength, peace, and unity.