A World on Fire

Hold onto your hats, America. The world is on fire.

China is on the march, with Taiwan as its next target. Ukraine is a mess. Russia and China have their dirty hands all over it. And the Middle East is out of control. Iran and its proxies (Hamas and Hezbollah) want to eliminate the State of Israel.

Finally, what about America? Our southern border is a sieve. How long will it be before terrorists cross our border and bomb us?

Sadly, it may be sooner rather than later because we have a weak, naive, slow acting president.

God help us.